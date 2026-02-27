Advertisement

Comedy Store lines up star-studded Eid celebration at UMA Showgrounds

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:40 - 27 February 2026
Comedy Store Uganda is preparing a special celebration to welcome back the Muslim community
Music lovers can expect performances from stars including Rwanda's Element Eleeh, Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, King Saha, Maddox and Mesach Semakula. They will be joined by Hajji Haruna Mubiru, Laika Music, Kapeke, Myco Puma and the Amatali groups, ensuring a rich blend of sounds to mark the celebration.
As Eid Day approaches following weeks of fasting, Comedy Store Uganda is preparing a special celebration to welcome back the Muslim community with an evening of laughter, music and high-profile performances this March 2026.

The much-loved midweek entertainment platform has built a reputation as one of Kampala’s leading live show experiences, consistently drawing large crowds for its vibrant mix of stand-up comedy and live music. 

Comedy Store Uganda is preparing a special celebration to welcome back the Muslim community

This year’s Eid edition promises to be no different, with organisers confirming an impressive line-up of some of Uganda’s biggest names in entertainment.

Music lovers can expect performances from stars including Rwanda's Element Eleeh, Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, King Saha, Maddox and Mesach Semakula. They will be joined by Hajji Haruna Mubiru, Laika Music, Kapeke, Myco Puma and the Amatali groups, ensuring a rich blend of sounds to mark the celebration.

Comedy Store Uganda is preparing a special celebration to welcome back the Muslim community

Comedy will take centre stage with performances from favourites such as Madrat & Chiko, MC Mariachi, Amooti Omubalanguzi, Maulana and Reign, Sammie and Shawa, Raj Kabeja, Merry Heart Comedians, Shequin & Eva, Bobi Brown, Nilo Nilo and Bizonto, alongside surprise acts set to keep audiences entertained throughout the night.

The show will be hosted by Alex Muhangi and Kalela Daniel, with gates opening at 6pm at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

Entrance fees are set at Shs50,000, VIP tickets at Shs100,000, while a table for five costs Shs1 million. Organisers expect a strong turnout as revellers gather in the city to mark Eid with an evening of celebration and entertainment.

