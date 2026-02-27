African media leaders demand transparency, ownership in AI Era

gandan journalist Daniel Kalinaki warned that AI is blurring the boundaries between authentic journalism

gandan journalist Daniel Kalinaki warned that AI is blurring the boundaries between authentic journalism

The conference delegates examined the sweeping generational changes transforming both media and politics across the continent, driven largely by younger, digitally native audiences who are reshaping how news is consumed and how civic discourse unfolds.

The fourth edition of the Africa Media Festival (AMF 2026) has ended in Nairobi with a strong call for transparency, accountability and African ownership in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Held under the theme “Resilient Storytelling: Reimagining Media Freedom,” the two-day gathering brought together more than 200 organisations from 31 countries.

Delegates examined the sweeping generational changes transforming both media and politics across the continent, driven largely by younger, digitally native audiences who are reshaping how news is consumed and how civic discourse unfolds.

Participants noted that this new generation is not only consuming information differently, but also influencing political engagement and challenging established media power structures.

AI, Ownership and the Integrity of Journalism

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artificial intelligence dominated discussions, with concerns raised about foreign-owned digital outlets masquerading as local platforms and the growing use of AI-generated content.

In his keynote address, Ugandan journalist Daniel Kalinaki warned that AI is blurring the boundaries between authentic journalism and externally influenced narratives.

He noted the risks posed by automated content, AI-generated summaries and opaque algorithms that increasingly determine how information is produced and distributed.

Delegates emphasised the urgent need for African journalists and creators to move beyond content production and assert control over platforms, intellectual property and distribution channels. Collaboration and collective ownership were widely cited as critical to safeguarding credibility and independence.

Africa Media Festival (AMF 2026)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Decentralisation and the Rise of Creator Power

The festival also explored the steady decline of traditional newsroom models amid shrinking revenues, regulatory pressures and the growing dominance of digital platforms. Political leaders’ preference for direct communication through curated online channels was flagged as a concern, raising questions about accountability and manipulation of public discourse.

“What lies ahead is not simply the decline of legacy institutions, but the emergence of a more decentralised, creator-driven and technologically mediated ecosystem,” said festival curator Martie Mtange, urging new models of ownership and transparency.

Despite the sobering conversations, AMF 2026 closed on a celebratory note with the Africa Media Awards. A highlight was the introduction of the ‘Creator for Good Award’, presented to Kenyan digital creator Mike Muchiri, popularly known as Ziya, founder of Civic Rights Africa. He described the award as recognition for creators who refuse to remain silent in the face of corruption and injustice.

Winners in the Human Rights Journalism Award category included Robert Amalemba, Umar Farouk and Tracy Bonareri, while veteran media scholar Kwame Karikari was acknowledged for his lifelong advocacy for press freedom.

Advertisement

Advertisement