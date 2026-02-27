PHOTOS: Makerere student graduates after 10 years pursuing architecture

Yunus Lubega has graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from Makerere University after spending 10 years on the programme, joining other students like David Musiri who also overcame significant challenges to complete their studies.

Yunus Lubega has graduated from Makerere University after spending 10 years pursuing a Bachelor of Architecture degree. The programme normally takes five years to complete.

“10 years of architecture. 10 years of resilience. 10 years of being a student @Makerere. Ladies and gentlemen, the 10 years architectural masterpiece, Yunus🥳.

“The students’ guild would like to congratulate you upon reaching this day, finally. Thank you for not giving up,” the Makerere Students Guild posted on X.

Yunus Lubega

Lubega, a former resident of Mitchell Hall, earned praise from friends and colleagues for his persistence.

“After ten years of endurance and determination,@archyunus graduates with a degree of bachelor of architecture from @MitchellHallMAK & @Makerere . Another person could give up but he stayed up to his dream,” a commenter wrote on X.

Lubega also posted on X, saying he would share details about what delayed his completion of the programme. By the time of publication, he had not yet provided an explanation.

Yunus Lubega

His case is not unique at Makerere. Several students have taken longer than expected to complete their studies. Reasons often include applying for “dead years” to pause studies, missing marks, tuition challenges, suspensions over indiscipline, and involvement in university politics or sports that affect academic progress.

In a similar case, David Musiri, head of the People Power Students Wing, graduated last year after spending eight years at Makerere.

Musiri was admitted in 2017 but faced several hurdles. He was arrested more than five times for protesting against a 15 per cent tuition increment. He was also suspended more than four times for opposing the same policy.

In 2018, the Chinese Embassy withdrew his scholarship after he led demonstrations against the tuition hike. In 2019, while in custody over fee protests, Musiri lost his father. Despite these setbacks, the University Council halted the contested fees policy in 2022.

On January 14, 2025, after eight years of persistence, Musiri graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.