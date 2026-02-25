Advertisement

Career Cupid Fair set to spark opportunities at Kyambogo University

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:57 - 25 February 2026
The Career Cupid Fair is designed to help attendees find their “professional soulmate”
Students and jobseekers are being invited to embrace their future careers as BrighterMonday Uganda hosts the “Career Cupid” Fair this Friday, February 26, at Kyambogo University.

The event promises more than the usual exchange of business cards and polite introductions. 

Organised by BrighterMonday Uganda, the fair is being billed as a day of meaningful connection, professional growth and fresh discovery, a space where ambition meets opportunity.

With its Valentine-inspired theme, organisers say the Career Cupid Fair is designed to help attendees find their “professional soulmate” whether that means securing a first job, exploring a new industry or positioning oneself for a long-awaited promotion.

At the heart of the event will be direct engagement with recruiters and industry leaders. 

“Participants will have the opportunity to interact with hiring managers, ask questions and make lasting impressions in a relaxed yet purposeful setting,” the organisers revealed.

The fair will also feature expert-led sessions aimed at sharpening essential workplace skills. 

From CV enhancement tips to practical career advice, attendees can expect insights tailored to today’s competitive job market.

Organisers have emphasised that this is not simply about handing out CVs, but about building genuine professional relationships — with no more “ghosting” and far more follow-ups.

Whether seeking a fresh start or aiming for a significant career leap, attendees are encouraged to arrive prepared and ready to engage. The environment, organisers say, has been carefully curated to help young professionals thrive.

With limited space available, prospective participants are being urged to secure their place early. 

Go to this link to register

