UEDCL announces planned power shutdown in Entebbe

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 06:41 - 25 February 2026
Electricity Power grid
Power will be off in Entebbe today
UEDCL has announced a planned power shutdown in Entebbe City on February 25, 2026, from 8:00am to 5:00pm to allow critical maintenance and system improvement works.
Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown in Entebbe City to allow maintenance works on its network.

In a notice dated February 24, 2026, the company said the outage will take place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

“UEDCL informs its esteemed customers in Entebbe City that there will be a planned power shutdown on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 from 8:00 am to 5:00pm. The shutdown is to allow our technical team to safely carry out critical maintenance and system improvement works,” the statement reads.

The company said the affected areas include Entebbe Town, Kitooro, Kigungu, Airport Road, Bugonga, Lunyo, Lugonjo, Banga, CAA Quarters, Kitara, Nkumba, Kasenyi, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Katabi, Manyago, Busambaga, Bunono, Kabale, Mpala, Lwamutundwe, Kitubulu and Pearl Marina Estate.

UEDCL advised customers to take precautions during the outage.

“All affected customers are advised to switch off their electrical appliances and production lines until power supply is fully restored,” the company stated.

The notice was signed by Jonan Kiiza, Head Corporate and Stakeholder Affairs. UEDCL apologised for the inconvenience and said it “highly regretted” any disruption caused by the shutdown.

