Hoima crews light up Neon Rave battle as dance competition kicks off

Following the first auditions in Hoima on Sunday 15th, the Hoima finale went down on Sunday 22nd at Kats Lounge and Cafe.

On February 11, the energy in Wandegeya shifted into overdrive as Tusker Lite officially relaunched the Neon Raves, this time with a bold new twist: battle dance.

Known for fusing music, lights and high-voltage nightlife experiences, Tusker Lite elevated the concept by introducing a nationwide dance competition aimed at uncovering the best dance crew Uganda has to offer. The journey will see the brand travel across different regions, building momentum toward a grand finale in Kampala.

The venue transformed into a neon-lit battlefield as six crews stepped forward to claim regional bragging rights: Jambo, Frozen Dancers, B-Boy Dancers, Success Dancers, Wombe Dancers and City Oil Dancers.

With Hoima-based personalities Davis, Urban and Priscillah on the judging panel, the competition was officially on.

Jambo dancers claim Hoima crown in high-energy battle showdown

While every crew brought intensity, two teams carved out unforgettable moments.

Jambo Dancers emerged victorious, impressing the judges with tight synchronization, sharp transitions and commanding stage presence. Their performance was polished yet powerful, the kind that wins battles.

City Oil Dancers and Success Dancers, were first and second runners up, respectively. The three crews all qualify for the big finale in Kampala.

But if there was a crew that captured the crowd’s imagination, it was Frozen Dancers. From their striking Joker-inspired makeup, reminiscent of characters from the Batman universe, to their theatrical delivery and fearless moves, they brought undeniable X-Factor energy.

Their creativity proved that performance is not just about technique, but storytelling and spectacle.

The Hoima finale reaffirmed that Tusker Lite Neon Raves is more than a party, it’s a platform. By taking battle dance to different parts of the country, Tusker Lite is spotlighting regional talent and giving crews a chance to compete on a national stage.

Speaking about the new direction, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager said:

“Neon Rave has always been about bold self-expression, but this year we wanted to take it a step further by giving young creatives a competitive platform. Dance is one of the strongest forms of youth culture in Uganda, and through this battle series, we’re not just hosting parties, we’re discovering, empowering and celebrating the next generation of dance talent across the country. Hoima has set the bar incredibly high.”

If Hoima is anything to go by, the road to Kampala promises fierce battles, unforgettable performances and a celebration of youth culture in its rawest, most electric form.