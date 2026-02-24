Sejusa: Why Archbishop shouldn't be blamed for postponed Besigye mass

Gen (rdt) David Sejusa defended Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere’s decision to postpone a mass for Col Dr Kizza Besigye following a call from President Museveni citing intelligence concerns, as Winnie Byanyima insisted the Church had not bowed to State pressure and vowed to continue praying for her husband.

Former Defence Minister Gen (rdt) David Sejusa has urged the public to stop attacking Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere over the postponement of a special mass at Rubaga Cathedral.

In a statement shared on X Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Sejusa wrote: “STOP THIS, PLEASE: I have read many people insulting the ARCHBISHOP PAUL SSEMWOGERE, including even some who were inside the Cathedral yesterday for postponing the MASS at Rubaga after a request from the President to him.”

Sejusa said he believed both President Yoweri Museveni and the Archbishop chose transparency.

“Personally, from what I'm reading, i think the two men; the PRESIDENT and the ARCHBISHOP decided to be transparent about the whole affair. That's why the Archbishop relayed the exact conversation he had with the President to WINNIE. And Winnie also shared it publicly with the congregation. I think this was ACCOUNTABILITY; ie, let all understand what's going on: TELL THEM, as it were.”

Gen David Sejusa

He argued that intelligence services may have warned the President that the prayers were being turned into a political mobilisation event.

“Intelligence Services probably briefed the President that the Prayers were a disguised POLITICAL MOBILISATION STUNT,” he wrote, adding that such fears are not unusual in Uganda.

Sejusa said a Head of State must act cautiously when receiving such reports. “SO WHAT DOES A PRESIDENT DO WHEN HE RECEIVES SUCH INTELLIGENCE? You call the Archbishop to express your concerns about the Intelligence you have received. You don't just trash the intelligence. But you also don't just ban the Mass. Serious States don't operate like that. SO YOU TAKE MIDDLE POSITION, POSTPONE AS WE COUNTER-CHECK THE INTELLIGENCE.”

He added that the Archbishop also had to weigh the concerns raised.

“AND WHAT DOES THE ARCHBISHOP DO WHEN A HEAD OF STATE TELLS HIM THAT HE HAS RECEIVED INTELLIGENCE THAT POLITICAL ACTORS INTEND TO USE THE CHURCH FOR THEIR OWN POLITICAL MOBILISATION?” he asked, before concluding: “This is the NKOLA YA KISAJJA KIKULU FOR THOSE RUNNING STATES.”

The controversy followed the abrupt postponement on Monday of a mass organised to pray for detained opposition figure Col Dr Kizza Besigye and others described by supporters as political prisoners.

Winnie Byanyima came out in defence of Archbishop Ssemogerere. Speaking at the Kampala High Court on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, she dismissed claims that the Archbishop had bowed to State pressure.

“The catholic church stands strong. I am very proud of our archbishop Paul Ssemmwogerere,” she said.

“He stood up strong. When president Museveni rang him, he was telling him to cancel the mass and the archbishop told him, ‘this will backfire on you. You should not enter the space of the church.’”

Byanyima said the President later shifted his position. “At that point, President Museveni took a step back and said, ‘Okay, just postpone for a few days; I will come back to you to tell you because I want to investigate that mass first.’”

Winnie Byanyima

She added that the Archbishop is awaiting further communication. “Our Archbishop is waiting for him. He said on Friday, he will call the president again and he should tell him what he has found in his investigation.”

Byanyima also accused the President of overreach.

“Gen Museveni has given himself the powers to decide that I cannot pray for my husband in my church. He has given himself the power to stop us from praying in our church,” she said.

She added: “Gen Museveni and his son have decided that they control our life including our spiritual lives. Let me tell them this: they will never control our spiritual lives.”

President Yoweri Museveni

Byanyima insisted she would continue to seek space to pray for her husband. “I am also not giving up. This is my faith. I am baptised in this church. I was married there. And I want to pray there. And for the president to think he can stop me from praying for my husband, he cannot stop me from praying in my church for my husband.”