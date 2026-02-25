Meet the top 5 students at Makerere University 76th graduation

Makerere University has unveiled its top students at its 76th graduation ceremony, which will see over 8,000 graduands receive degrees and diplomas from February 24–27, 2026.

The ceremony will begin at 8:30am each day.

This year, the university will confer 185 PhDs, 2,034 Master’s degrees, 6,043 bachelor’s degrees, 137 postgraduate diplomas and 33 specialised postgraduate diplomas.

The total marks a 30 per cent rise in graduate output compared to the 75th graduation.

The university has linked the increase to its decision to prioritise graduate training under a research-led agenda.

In the sciences, Simon Mungudit from the College of Natural Sciences (CoNAS) emerged as the overall best male student. He attained a CGPA of 4.76 in the Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Geoscience and Production.

His performance places him among the university’s most outstanding science graduates this year.

Esther Ziribagwa recorded a CGPA of 4.77 at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES). She studied a Bachelor of Agricultural and Rural Innovation.

Her achievement makes her the top-performing female student in the sciences.

In the humanities, Sarah Aloyo posted a CGPA of 4.93 at Makerere University Business School (MUBS), where she studied Procurement and Supply Chain Management. She emerged among the best in her class.

Nakato Dorothy also scored a CGPA of 4.93 at MUBS Jinja Campus in Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Her results reflect strong academic discipline and focus.

Ssewalu Abdul graduated from MUBS with a CGPA of 4.90 in Leisure and Hospitality Management.

Reflecting on his journey, he said: “Ssewalu Abdul, a graduating student of Makerere University Business School, where I pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Leisure and Hospitality Management and was privileged to rank among the top performers in my class. My journey to this milestone was not easy.”

The university has confirmed that transcripts are ready and have been handed to college principals. Graduands can collect them from their respective colleges before the ceremony. The university has advised them to follow the graduation schedule issued by their colleges.

Attendance will be by invitation only. Each graduand may bring two guests. The university has asked graduands to arrive by 7am for security checks.

The institution has banned firearms, sharp objects, alcohol, large bags, cameras, radios and bottled drinks. Media houses must obtain accreditation from the university’s public relations office.