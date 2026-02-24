Uganda set to get Bone Marrow Transplant centre

The announcement was made at the JCRC offices in Lubowa, Entebbe

Once operational, the facility is expected to bridge critical gaps in Uganda’s specialised healthcare system, strengthen local expertise in advanced medical procedures, and position JCRC as a regional hub for stem cell research, regenerative medicine and gene therapy.

The Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) together with Pearl Bank have entered into a four-year strategic partnership aimed at establishing a specialised Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre in Uganda.

The announcement was made at the JCRC offices in Lubowa, Entebbe, signalling what stakeholders described as a major step towards expanding access to life-saving treatment for patients battling sickle cell disease, HIV-related complications and other complex blood disorders.

The centre is projected to cost USD 4 million, which JCRC plans to raise through a fundraising drive.

As part of the partnership, Pearl Bank presented a dummy cheque of UGX 200 million to support the project. An online donation link will be hosted on the JCRC website, enabling well-wishers to contribute through mobile money, Visa, Mastercard and QR code platforms, with funds channelled into a dedicated Pearl Bank account.

A response to a pressing disease burden

Uganda faces an alarming burden of haematological diseases. Each year, approximately 17,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease, and up to 80 per cent die before reaching their fifth birthday due to limited access to specialised care. One in seven Ugandans carries the sickle cell trait, highlighting the scale of genetic risk within the population.

In addition, more than 34,000 new cancer cases are recorded annually, resulting in over 22,000 deaths. Blood cancers, particularly leukaemia and lymphoma in children, contribute significantly to this mortality rate.

Bone marrow transplant is a proven, life-saving intervention for sickle cell disease and a range of serious benign and malignant blood disorders. Beyond its curative role, the procedure has also yielded important insights for global HIV research.

To date, nine individuals living with HIV who underwent bone marrow transplants for underlying blood cancers have achieved complete remission of both their cancer and HIV, offering vital lessons for ongoing cure research.

Leaders rally behind the initiative

Pearl Bank Managing Director Julius Kakeeto described the partnership as both philanthropic and strategic, noting its alignment with Uganda’s national development framework, particularly the Agro-Industrialisation, Tourism, Minerals, and Science & Technology Innovation (ATMS) strategy.

He added, “One of our Corporate Social Investment (CSI) pillars is health because we believe that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, and we are pleased to form a 4-year strategic partnership with JCRC towards this noble cause. And one of the wards will be named the Pearl Ward.”

The Guest of Honour, Francesco Arezzo, emphasised the broader significance of the project, saying, “Uganda has always been a beacon of resilience in Africa. With the launch of this Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, we are not just saving lives, we are restoring hope. This is Rotary at its best: service above self, transforming communities.”

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng reaffirmed government backing, stating, “This centre aligns fully with Vision 2040. It is a national milestone and a promise that no Ugandan will be left behind in the fight against sickle cell disease and cancer.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Monica Musenero said, “I stand here in two capacities. First, as the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, responsible for mobilizing government support for critical institutions like the Joint Clinical Research Centre, I can confirm that this project has government attention and will be supported.”

“Secondly, I stand here as a proud Sickle Cell Ambassador. I was appointed to advocate for sickle cell awareness and resource mobilization wherever I go. This cause is deeply personal and nationally important. In that spirit, and beginning with myself, I commit $1,000 toward this initiative.” Hon. Musenero added.

Hope for treatment at home

Prof. Charles Ibingira, Chairperson of the JCRC Board, observed that many patients have endured emotional and financial strain seeking treatment abroad, and that the new facility will enable Ugandans to receive world-class care at home.

JCRC Executive Director Dr Cissy Kityo Mutuluúza underscored the human impact of the project, stating, “This center is about hope, dignity, and giving Ugandans a second chance at life. We call on individuals, corporations, governments, and partners to join this mission. Every contribution counts.”