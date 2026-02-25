Lynda Ddane opens up on weight loss, backlash, finding happiness again

The TV presenter, emcee and deejay found herself at the centre of intense social media speculation in late 2024, as fans and critics alike dissected her appearance.

Media personality Lynda Ddane has spoken about the emotional toll she endured at the height of public scrutiny over her dramatic weight loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TV presenter, emcee and deejay found herself at the centre of intense social media speculation in late 2024, as fans and critics alike dissected her appearance.

Her noticeable transformation, coupled with a lengthy break from her show on NTV Uganda, only intensified rumours about her health.

While many admirers expressed genuine concern and support, others were less kind, making cruel insinuations about terminal illnesses and alleged lifestyle choices.

At one point, the chatter grew so relentless that Ddane was compelled to take an HIV test live on TikTok to silence the claims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lynda Ddane has had noticeable weight fluctuations over the past months

Speaking to Spark TV yesterday, Ddane reflected on that painful chapter. She recalled scrolling through TikTok on Christmas Day while at work, only to find herself trending for all the wrong reasons.

“It was a lot to go through,” she admitted. “Everyone was talking about me, even those who knew nothing about me. Some couldn’t even pronounce my name right.”

The backlash cut particularly deep because of the nature of her profession. Working in public spaces, she said, meant facing people who had already formed harsh opinions about her. “Imagine having to work for people who are abusing you,” she said. “It was painful.”

At her lowest point, she confessed she felt “angry at the entire world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than allow the negativity to consume her, Ddane made a choice to prioritise her mental wellbeing. She reasoned that if she could steady her mind, everything else would eventually fall into place.

Lynda Ddane

“I figured, if my head is fine, the rest will just fall in line.”

Today, Ddane says she has regained some weight and no longer obsesses over public opinion.

“Now I eat a lot, from morning to evening,” she shared with a laugh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though she admits she loved her smaller frame, particularly the freedom to wear any outfit she fancied, she insists that happiness matters more than dress sizes.