Premier League culture in Uganda blends global trends with local flair, from chants and memes to social media banter.

What you should expect at the Guinness Matchday on Tour in Mukono this Sunday

The day also includes 5pm kickoffs for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, Fulham vs Tottenham, and Manchester United vs Crystal Palace.

For many Premier League fans in Uganda, blockbuster matches, especially Super Sunday clashes, are best experienced together with fellow football lovers.

Traditionally, local fans have flocked to ‘kafundas’ and other small spaces to watch the beautiful game, often missing out on the full atmosphere of a live match.

This Sunday, March 1st, the Guinness Matchday on Tour will change that. At Lekasa Gardens in Mukono, fans will gather to watch the Super Sunday action, headlined by the London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, on giant screens with high-quality sound, enjoy live commentary, and share in the excitement.

The Guinness Matchday on Tour will bring all of this to life in Mukono, turning the EPL into a shared celebration of passion, pride, and community.

For the first time, the Guinness Matchday experience, featuring the Matchday Truck, is coming to Mukono. Having toured many cities across Uganda, this interactive event is a must-attend for football fans in the neighbourhood and surrounding areas.

Of course, the London derby is the talk of the town in the round 28 weekend. The match will kick off at 7:30 EAT. With Arsenal pushing for the title and Chelsea chasing European qualification, the meeting carries major importance for both sides.

Music fans will also be in for a treat. Headlining the entertainment, Vinka promises to light up the stage with her hits including Thank God, Chekecha, Love Panic, and By the Way. Through her a video clip she’s hyped the day as one you “don’t want to miss,” stating: “I'm coming to have a good time with you… I'm coming to turn up with you… see you guys.”

Bry P MC will keep the crowd hyped from start to finish, energizing both the pre- and after-party, while top urban talent Handsome DJ delivers seamless mixes that will keep the vibe soaring all day long.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, the Guinness Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd, says the Mukono stop is set to elevate the Matchday on Tour experience even further.

“As the official beer of the Premier League, Guinness is turning Matchday on Tour experiences into a full day of excitement for football fans.

We invite everyone from Mukono and the surrounding areas to come enjoy football, music, and entertainment the Guinness way,” she said.