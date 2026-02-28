Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Minister warns bloggers on ‘irresponsible coverage’ of Martin Bukenya murder case
Youth and Children Affairs minister, Balaam Barugahara, has issued a strongly worded statement condemning bloggers and online content creators for what he described as the irresponsible exposure of a minor linked to a high-profile murder investigation in Matugga.
His remarks follow a YouTube interview in which a teenage girl, the daughter of the murder suspect, was reportedly filmed and identified without concealment of her face or voice.
In his public appeal addressed to Uganda Police Force and other security agencies, the minister expressed “deep disappointment” at the conduct of some digital publishers.
“My greatest concern is the irresponsible manner in which this case is being handled publicly. A young girl who is reportedly involved has been openly interviewed on YouTube without concealing her face or voice,” he said.
“Exposing a girl child in such a sensitive and ongoing investigation is not only unethical but also dangerous. It places her at risk of retaliation, public backlash, and further emotional trauma.”
The minister warned that while the suspect remains in custody awaiting court proceedings, the priority should be the protection and welfare of the minor at the centre of the unfolding case.
“Minors deserve protection, privacy, and psychological support, not public exposure for views and engagement. I urge bloggers and content creators to act responsibly and prioritize the safety and rights of children in their reporting.”
Background to the Matugga Killing
The warning comes in the wake of the arrest of Herbert Lumu Musasizi, 41, over the alleged beating death of 18-year-old Martin Bukenya on 14 February 2026 in Matugga, Wakiso District.
Police allege that Bukenya, an S5 student at Hillside Secondary School, had visited Musasizi’s home on Valentine’s Day when an argument broke out, resulting in fatal injuries.
Musasizi is currently detained as investigations continue. Authorities have yet to publicly detail the formal charges or confirm a court date.
In the explosive interview conducted by YouTuber Saymore, the suspect’s teenage daughter gave a detailed account of the day of the incident.
She also went into detail about her relationship with the deceased and exposed apparent cracks in the relationship between Martin and his parents.
She further claimed that she was providing shelter, food and medical help to the deceased who had been “disowned” by his parents.
In his statement, the minister appealed to police to expedite investigations and ensure that the suspect is arraigned before court in accordance with the law.