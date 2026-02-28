Age verification required
Captain Morgan introduces melon-inspired rum variant in Uganda
The iconic rum brand Captain Morgan has unveiled a new variant on the Ugandan market, known as Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash.
The launch marks an expansion of the brand’s portfolio, aimed at responding to changing consumer preferences and emerging social occasions.
According to the company, the new offering blends Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold with notes of ripe honeydew and watermelon, complemented by subtle vanilla spice and light oak undertones.
With an alcohol content of 37.5 per cent ABV, the rum is positioned as a versatile drink that can be enjoyed with a mixer of choice or used as a base for fruit punches. It will retail at a recommended price of UGX 36,000.
Responding to Evolving Consumer Trends
The introduction of Muck Pit Melon Splash comes amid what industry players describe as a shift in Kampala’s social scene, where consumers are increasingly seeking distinctive and expressive experiences.
Wycliff Tulinawe, Innovations Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the new variant is designed to appeal to curious and adventurous drinkers.
He noted that today’s consumers are drawn to brands that reflect their personality and moments of discovery. By prioritising innovation, the company aims to broaden how and when consumers enjoy rum, positioning the new product as both vibrant and accessible.
Launch Event and Brand Ambassadors
The product was officially introduced during a launch event and tasting session at Uganda Breweries in Luzira. Invited guests and stakeholders participated in what organisers described as a multi-sensory experience highlighting the rum’s fruity profile.
The evening also featured the announcement of social media personalities Linus Tats, Jean Coprise and DJ Hardy as brand ambassadors for the new variant.
Drawing inspiration from the traditional Caribbean “muck pits” used in rum production — where overripe fruit is fermented to intensify flavour — Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash combines the brand’s signature spice with a tropical twist tailored for the Ugandan market.