Captain Morgan introduces melon-inspired rum variant in Uganda

With an alcohol content of 37.5 per cent ABV, the rum is positioned as a versatile drink that can be enjoyed with a mixer of choice or used as a base for fruit punches. It will retail at a recommended price of UGX 36,000.

The iconic rum brand Captain Morgan has unveiled a new variant on the Ugandan market, known as Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash.

The launch marks an expansion of the brand’s portfolio, aimed at responding to changing consumer preferences and emerging social occasions.

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash launch

According to the company, the new offering blends Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold with notes of ripe honeydew and watermelon, complemented by subtle vanilla spice and light oak undertones.

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash launch

Responding to Evolving Consumer Trends

The introduction of Muck Pit Melon Splash comes amid what industry players describe as a shift in Kampala’s social scene, where consumers are increasingly seeking distinctive and expressive experiences.

Wycliff Tulinawe, Innovations Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the new variant is designed to appeal to curious and adventurous drinkers.

Wycliff Tulinawe- UBL Innovations Project Manager

He noted that today’s consumers are drawn to brands that reflect their personality and moments of discovery. By prioritising innovation, the company aims to broaden how and when consumers enjoy rum, positioning the new product as both vibrant and accessible.

Launch Event and Brand Ambassadors

The product was officially introduced during a launch event and tasting session at Uganda Breweries in Luzira. Invited guests and stakeholders participated in what organisers described as a multi-sensory experience highlighting the rum’s fruity profile.

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash launch

The evening also featured the announcement of social media personalities Linus Tats, Jean Coprise and DJ Hardy as brand ambassadors for the new variant.

