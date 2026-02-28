Johnnie Walker Uganda Sets the Stage for the First-Ever Afro Exchange Takeover

Following the success of the Afro Exchange Creative Summit, which drew some of Uganda’s biggest creative voices and industry leaders, the Afro Exchange Takeover is designed to go even further.

After igniting the creative scene with the landmark Afro Exchange Creative Summit late last year, Johnnie Walker Uganda is officially set to take Afro Exchange to the next level with its first-ever Afro Exchange Takeover, slated for Sunday, April 12th.

The takeover marks the evolution of Afro Exchange from a powerful creative summit into a fully immersive cultural experience, one that will intertwine music, art, fashion, and culture into a single, electrifying night. What began as a bold,creative platform in 2025 is now set to become one of the most anticipated cultural moments on Kampala’s society calendar.

Following the success of the Afro Exchange Creative Summit, which drew some of Uganda’s biggest creative voices and industry leaders, the Afro Exchange Takeover is designed to go even further. The April 12th experience will be a pan-African creative immersion, featuring talents, performers, and cultural acts from Africa, making it a true continental exchange of sound, style and expression.

The takeover promises a multi-sensory journey curated for music lovers, art enthusiasts, fashion tastemakers and cultural explorers, blending Afro-centric experiences with contemporary creative energy in a way only Afro Exchange can deliver. From immersive installations and live performances to bold fashion statements and curated experiences, Afro Exchange seeks to position itself as more than an event, but a movement.

Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager for East Africa, describes Afro Exchange as a cultural platform built to connect Africa’s creative ecosystems, spotlight emerging voices, as well as create spaces where culture can be experienced, not just consumed.

“This is not just another party, it’s a cultural takeover. It’s a creative statement. As a brand, it’s our opportunity to shine a light on the incredible creatives and cultures across the continent, while elevating the trendsetters and pioneers who are actively shaping the future of African creativity,” she said

“Imagine a tale of two cities, bringing Africa’s creative energy together. It is going to be an unforgettable experience; you should miss it,” she added