Uganda opposes Syria’s death penalty for murder suspect Vicky Ajok, pushes for release

Minister Oryem said the government of Uganda was appealing to Syria to forgive Ajok "for whatever crimes they allege against her, because we are very sure, based on what she has told us that she is innocent and did not murder her employer"

The Government of Uganda has condemned reports of a possible death sentence for Ugandan national Vicky Ajok, who is facing trial in Syria on allegations of murdering her employer, Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi in Damascus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hon Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, said on Friday that Kampala is doing “everything possible” through diplomatic channels to ensure Ajok receives full justice including securing her release.

“The government of Uganda is doing everything possible through our missions in Egypt accredited to Damascus to ensure that she gets full justice and if possible, release,” Okello Oryem said.

“We do not believe that Vicky Ajok did murder her employer… We think there is more to this story than meets the eye.”

“We call upon the government of Syria to forgive Ajok for whatever crimes they allege against her, because we are very sure, based on what she has told us that she is innocent and did not cause that death,” the minister added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We think that the government should investigate more and under no circumstances should they take advantage of this lady and execute her.”

Vicky Ajok is accused of murder of veteran actress Huda Shaarawi

Ajok is accused of causing the death of the 87-year-old veteran actress inside her home in late January, allegedly after a confrontation that resulted in fatal injuries.

Syrian authorities say Ajok confessed to the killing in a video, although her representatives and family dispute the circumstances.

While news reports claim a death sentence has already been handed down and an imminent execution is scheduled, the Syrian authorities have denied that an execution date has been set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Honorary Consul of the Syrian Arab Republic in Uganda, Dr Tamouh Moustafa, clarified that no death sentence or conviction has yet been issued by the court.

“The legal process is ongoing… Yes, in Syria, the punishment for killing can be death, but it is not automatic or immediate,” Dr Moustafa told local media, urging against the spread of misinformation.

He explained that Syrian law allows courts to consider mitigating factors, including mental health and circumstances of the incident, and even reduction of sentence if the victim’s family forgives the accused under local legal traditions.

Minister Okello Oryem said he has personally contacted the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs about the matter.

“I have also asked the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs to intervene. I hope that the Syrian authorities will listen and release Ajok,” he said,

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government’s intervention follows concerns from civil society groups and human rights advocates about the treatment of migrant domestic workers and the rights of Ugandan citizens abroad.