Smirnoff Fiesta 2026 kicks off in Mukono, promises more energy, flavor

Lynda Ddane turns it up on the decks in Mukono.

Lynda Ddane turns it up on the decks in Mukono.

Revellers poured onto the dance floor for high-octane DJ sets, while ice-cold drinks flowed freely, fuelling an atmosphere that felt both electric and inclusive.

If there was a noticeable buzz in the air this weekend, chances are it began in Mukono, where Smirnoff Fiesta made its highly anticipated 2026 return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The party series roared back to life at 1962 Lounge, transforming the venue into a pulsing hub of music, colour and collective energy.

Smirnoff Fiesta Mukono

For years, Smirnoff has been a driving force behind nightlife in Kampala and beyond, and this latest edition of Fiesta proved the brand has no intention of slowing down.

Revellers poured onto the dance floor for high-octane DJ sets, while ice-cold drinks flowed freely, fuelling an atmosphere that felt both electric and inclusive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smirnoff Fiesta Mukono

Yet this year’s return carries a deeper rhythm. Under the brand’s global “We Do We” movement — a celebration of shared experiences and the power of togetherness — the Fiesta is expanding far beyond a single stop.

Mukono was merely the opening act. The tour now heads to Nkozi and Nakawa, promising a rolling wave of sound and spectacle across Uganda’s party scene.

Smirnoff Brand manager (center) at the Launch of the 2026 Smirnoff Fiestas at 1962.

Speaking at the launch, Brand Manager Raymond Karama described the Fiesta as more than just a night out. It is, he said, a space where vibrant people meet to celebrate flavour, music and creativity — somewhere everyone feels they belong. This year, he promised, everything is being dialled up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mukono kick-off delivered on that pledge. Media personality Lynda Ddane joined the line-up alongside selectors DJ Wiz J, DJ Daniel and Nana Nyadia, while hypemen Josh MC and MC Dallas kept the crowd in constant motion.

Lynda Ddane turns it up on the decks in Mukono.