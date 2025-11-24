Police forbid campaign processions, launches operation on social media posts

Kituuma Rusoke confirmed that a serious briefing had been held with field commanders regarding the persistent violation of rules against processions.

The Uganda Police Force has sent out a warning against the use of campaign processions, directing its commanders to enforce strict adherence to electoral guidelines, which prohibit candidates from transforming movement to rally venues into political marches.

The police simultaneously announced a new operation targeting the "sustained increase" in election-related cybercrime.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed that a serious briefing had been held with field commanders regarding the persistent violation of rules against processions.

The directive comes primarily in response to the activities of opposition candidates, most notably National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Bobi Wine, whose campaign has been repeatedly characterised by large street processions and subsequent violent run-ins with law enforcement, leading to numerous arrests of his team and supporters.

“We continuously see a violation of this requirement about campaign processions,” Rusoke stated.

“Candidates have spaces or grounds where they hold rallies. People move to those grounds, but what we do not want to see and what we advise not to be done at all is for a candidate to generate a procession.”

Rusoke clarified that the violation is when a candidate, instead of moving directly to the designated venue, engages in active campaigning through a procession.

“Instead of holding a rally you find a candidate generating a procession and doing the actual campaigning through a procession. The commanders have been tasked to ensure that this is addressed because we see it as a growing trend among a number of candidates. Take note, if you see our officers coming in to prevent this, you should know what they are doing,” the spokesperson warned.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusoke Kituuma, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson.

In a separate directive, the Police spokesperson announced an enhanced operation against election-related online misuse.

“We also observe a sustained increase in cybercrime being committed in connection with election campaigns,” Rusoke noted. He warned those responsible that the force has the necessary tools to track and apprehend them.