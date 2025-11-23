Kenya’s Ruto assures Museveni on Indian Ocean access at factory launch in Tororo

Presidents William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni at the ground-breaking ceremony for a new iron and steel plant in Osuruku

President Ruto dismissed the notion of any existing rift between the neighbouring East African states, suggesting that media reporting had inflated the severity of the issue.

President William Ruto of Kenya today sought to address recent tensions sparked by his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni's past remarks regarding port access and a threat of war

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for a new iron and steel plant in Osuruku, Tororo Ruto assured President Museveni of Kenya’s unwavering commitment to regional cooperation and Uganda’s status as a trading partner.

“I know that people in the journalist space, and it’s good that I speak about it here, tried to create an impression that Uganda had said something to the effect that they need to access the sea by all means,” Ruto stated

“Let me assure the naysayers that Uganda and Kenya are brothers and sisters and we do not have time for negative engagements.”

The Kenyan President was responding to comments made by President Museveni earlier this month, arguing that Africa’s political borders are “irrational,” placing landlocked countries like Uganda at a disadvantage economically and strategically.

According to Museveni, Uganda’s lack of coastline prevents it from building a navy or independently exporting its goods — a situation he strongly criticised.

Museveni used a metaphor, likening East Africa to a block of flats, he said that just because Uganda is on an “upper floor” doesn’t mean it should be denied access to the “compound” (the ocean) below.

“That ocean belongs to me … I am entitled to it”, he said in reference to the Indian Ocean

He warned that if sea access continues to be blocked—or perceived as blocked—this could sow the seeds for future conflicts.

However, in a follow-up, Museveni clarified his position, saying his comments were motivated by a vision of political federation in East Africa — deeper integration beyond the existing EAC (East African Community), with shared economic and military capacity

To solidify his promise, President Ruto underscored Kenya’s commitment not only to ensuring Uganda’s current access but also to enhancing regional infrastructure.

He confirmed ongoing collaborative projects designed to facilitate trade.

“Uganda is assured of the access to the sea through Kenya, and that is why we are not only extending the pipeline, we are also extending the road and the railway because we believe that this region needs to move as one,” Ruto asserted.

He concluded his reassurance with a request aimed at those seeking to amplify conflict: “For those who want to engage us in negative talk we say ‘give us a break.’”

