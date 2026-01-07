Ciroc vodka hosted fashion forward guests to a style-infused start of the year party

CIROC brings style and ultimate vibes to Supremacy Lounge with Abryanz

To end the year in style, guests were welcomed to an array of expertly made Ciroc cocktails and a picturesque entry that made it hard not to stop for a picture or two.

Bathed in blue hues, crisp whites and just the right touch of luxury, Ciroc vodka hosted fashion forward guests to a style-infused start of the year party at at Supremacy Lounge, hosted by renowned fashion icon Brian Ahumuza, alias as Abryanz.

Speaking at the event, Roy Tumwizere, Head of Advocacy at Uganda Breweries, said Cîroc is a celebration-led spirit that takes pride in treating its consumers to such premium gatherings.

“As CÎROC, our aim is to connect with those whose style and taste reflect the bold and premium nature of Ciroc vodka and this experience was the perfect way to demonstrate this”, he concluded.

As the night unfolded, people settled into the moment, sharing laughs over CIROC cocktails, catching up in between songs and slowly giving in to the music as Selector Jay, DJ Young Mone and DJ Chris mixed their sets with the crowd favourites.

Revellers danced, captured memories, and simply enjoyed the night away. This is how the evening went down;

