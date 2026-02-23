Uganda on alert as global baby formula formula recall hits major brands

Products including Nestlé’s SMA range, as well as formula lines sold under the Aptamil and Cow & Gate names marketed by Danone, are among those affected, authorities have indicated.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health and standards regulators have issued a warning to parents following a global recall of infant milk formula products after harmful contamination was detected in several widely-used brands.

These popular formulas, which are readily available in supermarkets, pharmacies and health centres in Uganda, have been pulled in more than 60 countries over fears they may contain cereulide toxin — a heat-stable substance produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus.

Cereulide cannot be destroyed by normal preparation methods such as boiling water and may cause rapid-onset food poisoning symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps in infants. In very young babies, such symptoms may lead to dehydration and other complications if medical care is not sought promptly.

The recall began in late 2025 when trace amounts of the toxin were first detected during routine checks in some batches of infant formula. Investigations traced the contamination to a common ingredient — arachidonic acid (ARA) oil sourced from a supplier in China, used by multiple manufacturers in their formulas.

Authorities in Europe have since described the broader recall as one of the largest of its kind, with affected products including several SMA and follow-on formulas, Aptamil first infant milk, and certain Cow & Gate products. Consumers were urged to check batch numbers carefully and stop using any formula listed in official recall notices.