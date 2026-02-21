Guinness Matchday on Tour heads to Mukono for Premier League Super Sunday showdown

For every Guinness Matchday on Tour, the experience goes beyond football

The Mukono outing promises a unique cocktail of live Premier League action, live studio commentary, entertainment, and immersive fan moments, with Guinness set to elevate the experience throughout the day.

With the 2025/26 Premier League entering a critical stretch of the season, the Guinness Matchday on Tour continues to transform outdoor settings across the country into Premier League theatres.

On Sunday, March 1st 2026, the Guinness Matchday Truck will roll into Mukono, set to deliver football thrills at Lekasa Gardens.

Fans can expect to catch all the action on giant screens, enjoy quality sound, and experience an electric stadium-like atmosphere.

The Mukono event will be headlined by a Super Sunday clash between table leaders Arsenal and Chelsea. With the Gunners under pressure to maintain their spot at the top, Mikel Arteta’s men will be eager to secure maximum points.

Chelsea, however, will be equally determined to boost their campaign and spoil Arsenal’s title push in what promises to be a thrilling London derby.

Other games of the day include Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, Fulham vs Tottenham, Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, and Arsenal vs Chelsea, making it a packed football Sunday for fans.

This time round, there is a new twist. Akaboozi FM football commentators Elly Kyeyune and Moses ‘Brazilian’ will be on ground live, bringing their signature local banter to life.

Fans will have a chance to share their opinions directly at the venue without the hassle of calling into radio stations, placing them at the centre of the experience.

There is also plenty of entertainment lined up, headlined by songstress Vinka, who will treat fans to some of her popular hits, including Thank God, Chekecha, Love Panic, and By the Way, among other crowd favorites from her catalogue.

Bry P MC will keep the energy high and hype both the pre and after party, ensuring the vibe stays alive.

Top urban turntablist Handsome DJ will also be on deck, with his seamless mixes set to elevate both the pre- and post-game experience.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, the Guinness Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the upcoming Mukono experience will raise the bar even higher, building on the success of previous editions.

“We are delighted to take the Guinness Matchday on Tour to Mukono next weekend. Mukono, Kampala and the surrounding areas have diehard football fans, so, it is only right to give these fans an unforgettable Matchday experience. We urge everyone to come with their friends and enjoy this unique football and entertainment experience together,” she said.

