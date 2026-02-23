Prison warder flees after killing supervisors, OC’s wife

A prison warder shot dead two senior officers and a colleague’s spouse at Kiboga Prison on February 23, 2026, before fleeing, and remains at large as security forces intensify a manhunt.

Three people have died after a prison warder opened fire at Kiboga Prison on Sunday morning, the Uganda Prisons Service has said.

The Commissioner General of Prisons said the incident happened at about 1000 hours. No. 13544 Warder Anguyo Moses allegedly opened fire on his supervisors.

He fatally shot Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, the Deputy Officer in Charge, and Principal Officer I Akishuri Bright, the third in command.

He also shot dead Ms Ayebare Sarah, the spouse of the Officer in Charge.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the facility.

Police responded quickly and secured the scene. Joint security teams have launched an operation to track down the suspect.

Authorities have recovered the gun used in the attack. However, Warder Anguyo Moses remains at large and is considered dangerous.

Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine Mayanja said security agencies are pursuing the suspect.

He urged members of the public to share any information that may help locate him. Anyone with valuable information about his whereabouts should inform the police immediately.

The Uganda Prisons Service said it will update the public as investigations continue.

