City clean up: Uganda Police considers removing temporary posts from Kampala streets

The metallic kiosks, stationed in busy areas such as Namirembe Road, Jinja Road, Ben Kiwanuka Street and Kampala Road among other areas, function as mini police posts intended to enhance security and enable quicker response to incidents within the central business district.

The Uganda Police Force has said it will review public feedback on whether to remove its temporary police posts erected along major streets in Kampala, following mounting calls for consistency in the ongoing city clean-up operation.

Their presence however, has come under scrutiny after last week’s city clean up operation that saw such structures razed down and removed from the city.

Following mounting press, the Uganda Revenue Authority announced it would remove its own container tax office on Namirembe Road.

This followed intense public debate, with critics accusing authorities of applying double standards in an operation that has seen traders’ kiosks dismantled and vendors evicted.

The city-wide enforcement drive is being led by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), working alongside police and the Ministry for Kampala, to clear pedestrian walkways and restore order in the capital.

Some members of the public argue that, in the spirit of fairness, police structures should also be removed.

Social commentator Gideon Kwikiriza wrote online that if the exercise is truly about enforcing standards “without fear or favour”, then all government institutions, including the police, should vacate temporary roadside kiosks and rent proper office space.

“The Uganda Police, like any other public body, has the capacity and resources to rent proper office space and vacate the streets,” he said.

“Consistency is what will send a serious message to Ugandans that this is not about optics after elections, but about genuinely building the orderly, functional city we all envision.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusoke Kituuma, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke acknowledged the concerns.

He said the force had noted the debate surrounding the URA container and would forward the feedback to police management for consideration.

“We have seen the posts about the URA container and the Commissioner General’s response. We do have police in those areas. I will take feedback about the calls to remove them, to the police management and I will give you a response thereafter,” she said.

Kituuma however, invited the public to weigh the consequences of removing these posts from the streets.

“You need to consider, as the public, whether you need these posts there. It is not new in the policing environment across the globe to have temporary structures. There are other countries where they have observation posts on roads and streets to respond to people’s needs.” he said.