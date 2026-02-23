Makerere scientists unveil new soybean variety

The team from MakCSID led by Prof. Phinehas Tukamuhabwa (Principal Investigator, 2nd R) after the approval of MakSoy 7N by the National Variety Release Committee

The team from MakCSID led by Prof. Phinehas Tukamuhabwa (Principal Investigator, 2nd R) after the approval of MakSoy 7N by the National Variety Release Committee

Makerere University researchers have secured national approval for Maksoy 7N, a high-yielding and rust-resistant soybean variety expected to boost farmer incomes and strengthen Uganda’s food security.

Makerere University researchers have received national approval for a new soybean variety designed to raise yields and withstand disease pressure.

The National Variety Release Committee cleared Maksoy 7N during its 47th sitting at the National Agricultural Research Laboratories in Kawanda on February 13, 2026.

The committee reviews new crop varieties before they are officially released to farmers. It assesses performance, disease resistance and suitability for local conditions.

Maksoy 7N was developed by the Makerere University Centre for Soybean Improvement and Development under the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Scientists created the variety by crossing two parent lines, 6N and SG, to combine strong traits.

The new soybean underwent rigorous field trials in Wakiso, Jinja, Lira, Arua, Hoima and Kasese. Researchers conducted what is known as Distinctness, Uniformity and Stability testing.

This means they checked that the variety is clearly different from others, that the plants grow evenly, and that they remain stable across different seasons and regions.

The findings showed that Maksoy 7N differs from the earlier Maksoy 3N in pod colour, stem texture and seed characteristics. It also met national quality standards.

Farmers tested it under normal field management, and the National Seed Certification Service recommended it for release.

Professor Phinehas Tukamuhabwa, the project lead, said the variety resists soybean rust, a fungal disease that has affected many farmers in recent years. He said it yields between three and three and a half tonnes per hectare and matures in about three months.

He added that the new variety will help farmers respond to rising market demand and improve incomes.

Soybean remains a strategic crop in Uganda. It provides about 40 per cent protein and 20 per cent oil. It is used in human food, animal feed and industrial processing.

The crop also improves soil fertility by adding nutrients back into the soil, reducing the need for artificial fertilisers.

Maksoy 7N joins six earlier Maksoy varieties already on the market. According to studies by the Vegetable Oil Development Project, most soybean farmers in Uganda grow Maksoy lines.

Dr Joseph Kikafunda, chairperson of the release committee, commended the research team and urged faster seed multiplication so that farmers can access the new variety without delay.

The committee also approved three purple-fleshed sweet potato varieties developed by the National Agricultural Research Organisation.

These are rich in vitamin A and mature within four months. Two high-yield sorghum hybrid varieties from NASECO Uganda Limited were also cleared for commercial use.