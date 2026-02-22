URA under pressure to relocate downtown kiosk

Following ongoing operations to remove street vendors and illegal kiosks from the city, some members of the public have been pushing for authorities to show consistency by removing the URA structure, located outside the entrance to Kikuubo Lane.

Calls are mounting for the removal of a container kiosk operated by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on a traffic island along Namirembe Road in Kampala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following ongoing operations to remove street vendors and illegal kiosks from the city, some members of the public have been pushing for authorities to show consistency by removing the URA structure, located outside the entrance to Kikuubo Lane.

Journalist Sudhir Byaruhanga questioned why the tax authority could not rent space in nearby buildings, arguing that retaining the container risks creating a perception of double standards.

He maintained that all temporary roadside structures should be treated equally under the ongoing enforcement exercise.

“You cannot sweep a compound and heap the rubbish in the middle of it. All other structures were removed, and vendors were directed to relocate to gazetted markets. URA can also relocate to any gazetted market of their choice if they cannot afford the rent,” posted Mr Byaruhanga on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others echoed similar sentiments, including Balaam Barugahara, the Minister of State for Youth and Children’s Affairs, who urged authorities to secure space within permanent buildings for tax education and enforcement activities.

“Specifically, we could identify at least one strategic building along each downtown street to cater for lower-town traders, and similarly utilize buildings along Kampala Road to serve upper-town traders,” wrote the minister.

“For the sake of fairness and consistency, the container currently placed in the area should be removed. Otherwise, the public may perceive double standards in the ongoing efforts to create a smart and secure city for the people of Kampala and the authorities alike. The law regarding the removal of temporary structures erected in the middle of streets must apply equally to all."

City crackdown on street vendors

The debate follows a major operation launched by the Ministry of Kampala in partnership with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Uganda Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The enforcement exercise began at midnight on Friday, with officers dismantling metallic and wooden kiosks, stalls and makeshift structures that vendors had erected along roadsides across the city. Authorities said the move is intended to create a cleaner, more organised and secure central business district.

Officials have warned that any vendor found selling goods on the streets will be arrested and their merchandise impounded. Those affected have been directed to relocate to gazetted markets.

In response to the criticism, URA defended the container, stating that it is “a fully functional tax office that plays a key role in tax education, awareness and handling tax-related inquiries.”

The authority described its location as strategic, citing the need for easy accessibility to taxpayers operating within the busy downtown area.

Supporters of the relocation effort, however, argue that many vendors who were removed also considered their former locations strategic for business.

Advertisement