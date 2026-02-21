Kampala to host inaugural Le Brunch de Paris cultural dining experience

The inaugural edition will take place on 15th March 2026 at the upscale Sheraton Kampala Hotel, bringing together food lovers, professionals, diplomats and members of Kampala’s lifestyle community for an immersive cultural experience.

Talent Africa Group, in collaboration with Alliance Française Kampala, has unveiled a new premium lifestyle event dubbed Le Brunch de Paris, a quarterly celebration of French culture and cuisine set to debut next month.

The inaugural edition will take place on 15th March 2026 at the upscale Sheraton Kampala Hotel, bringing together food lovers, professionals, diplomats and members of Kampala’s lifestyle community for an immersive cultural experience.

Organisers say the concept is designed to blend authentic French culinary artistry with Uganda’s renowned hospitality, creating a refined social gathering that goes beyond dining. The event will be held on the last Saturday of every quarter, with each edition adopting a distinctive theme inspired by Parisian elegance.

Guests attending the first edition can expect a curated menu featuring classic French dishes reimagined with a local touch, prepared by expert chefs. Beyond the cuisine, the brunch will incorporate live acoustic performances, curated DJ sets and French lounge music to deliver a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere.

Future editions will explore themes such as Champagne Month and the Parisian Jazz Edition, with décor and ambience reflecting the charm and refinement associated with the French capital. Cultural engagement will also form part of the experience, with French phrases, chef storytelling sessions and guided wine notes woven into the programme.

Tickets for Le Brunch de Paris are priced at Shs300,000 per person, while groups of six can secure a package at Shs1,500,000. Organisers have made tickets available online via www.tagticketing.com and through mobile purchase by dialling 16598#.

