Uganda Airlines grounds both long haul aircraft as crisis deepens

The airline in a statement said it had grounded both of its A330neo jets which operate its long haul routes to the UK, UAE, India and Nigeria.

The operational crisis at Uganda Airlines has reached a critical juncture on Friday, following the grounding of its entire long-haul fleet, consisting of two Airbus A330-800neo aircraft.

The technical paralysis following a growing upheaval at the national carrier, which has recently seen a total overhaul of its top-tier management.

“Two of our long-haul aircraft are temporarily out of service due to unscheduled maintenance,” the statement reads.

“We understand that this may cause concern and inconvenience, and we want to assure all affected passengers that their safety and comfort remain our highest priority.”

Uganda airlines has been affected by a crippling global shortage of aircraft spare parts and unique technical challenges.

One of the wide-body aircraft was previously stuck in Lagos, Nigeria, awaiting specific components that are not standard stock items for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Industry experts note that the airline’s small fleet leaves it with no margin for error; when one or both long-haul jets are sidelined, the entire intercontinental network collapses into a cycle of cancellations and delays.

Uganda Airlines confirmed that affected passengers are being rebooked on partner airlines where possible to ensure they reach their destinations close to their original schedules. In some cases, flights may be consolidated or experience delays to maintain operational capacity.

Uganda Airlines A330

Passengers impacted by the disruption are being contacted directly via phone and email with updated flight details.

The airline is also offering flexibility to customers who prefer to adjust their travel plans, allowing rebooking to a future date without incurring change fees.

Management stated that technical teams are working around the clock to source the necessary components and expertise required to return the aircraft to service.

The airline pledged to provide further updates regarding fleet status and the full restoration of its schedule as soon as more information becomes available.

Passengers booked on London and Mumbai services have been advised to regularly check their flight status on the airline’s official website.

