Stop playing hide and seek - FDC tells Bobi Wine

Patrick Amuriat Oboi, president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has challenged NUP leader Bobi Wine to end what he described as a “hide and seek” approach and return to openly lead his supporters.

Bobi Wine has remained out of public view since 16 January following the presidential elections, when security forces surrounded his home.

On Wednesday, while addressing a Human Rights Summit in Geneva via video link, he confirmed that he is currently outside Uganda but assured supporters that he would return “when the time is due”.

Speaking this morning, Amuriat said moments of political crisis demand visible and courageous leadership.

“Leaders in the opposition would love to preserve themselves for another day in the struggle; but this is a time when leadership is required,” he said.

Amuriat argued that leadership sometimes requires the ultimate sacrifice.

“It is in times that somebody has to be prepared to pay the ultimate price including losing their lives for their country that leaders are called upon to provide leadership,” he stated.

He added that if he were in Bobi Wine’s position, he would abandon what he termed “hide and seek”, come out publicly and rally supporters to take decisive action.

According to Amuriat, prolonged absence risks leaving opposition supporters disoriented and fearful. He warned that followers could feel leaderless and may retreat underground out of fear of reprisal.

