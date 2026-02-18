General (Rtd) David Sejusa, has raised questions regarding the proliferation of masked and hooded security operatives patrolling the streets of Kampala.

General (Rtd) David Sejusa, has raised questions regarding the proliferation of masked and hooded security operatives patrolling the streets of Kampala.

What if Bobi Wine is disguising as a masked UPDF soldier – Gen Sejusa speculates

The former Coordinator of Intelligence Services, General (Rtd) David Sejusa, has raised pointed questions regarding the proliferation of masked and hooded security operatives patrolling the streets of Kampala.

The retired General expressed concern over the confusion caused by armed men travelling in numberless vehicles, suggesting that such a lack of transparency could allow adversaries to hide in plain sight.

In a social media post, Sejusa recounted a recent personal experience while driving through the city’s congested streets, where he was stopped by a group of security personnel who lacked any formal identification.

According to the General, his vehicle was fourth in a queue held up by three masked soldiers armed with submachine guns (SMGs) but wearing no name tags.

Accompanying the soldiers were two men in civilian clothing, both of whom were hooded.

Sejusa noted that while one civilian was armed with an SMG, the other carried only a short stick. The group was supported by two numberless white SUVs.

The General observed the hooded individuals hurriedly enter one of the unmarked vehicles before both cars sped away, leaving the veteran intelligence officer "perplexed" by the lack of accountability and clear command structure.

David Sejusa

General Sejusa questioned how the public—or even fellow security officers—could verify the legitimacy of these operatives.

"How do I know they are UPDF?" he asked, pointing out the inherent danger of allowing armed men to operate without insignia.

He provocatively speculated whether this environment of anonymity could be exploited by political opponents such as President of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi.

“Suppose the hooded one was that man who proclaimed: I'm a muyekela (rebel), but a legitimate one?” he wondered

In December last year, Bobi Wine declared himself a "legitimate rebel" during the presidential debate.

The Manhunt for the "Legitimate Rebel"

Bobi Wine has been in hiding since 16 January, following the recent presidential elections.

