Mawokota MP Yusuf Nsibambi joins NRM from FDC

Nsibambi, who last month lost his parliamentary seat in the January 15 general elections to the NRM’s Suzan Nakawuki, was unveiled at the NRM headquarters in Kyaddondo by Speaker Anita Among in front of party officials and supporters.

The Member of Parliament for Mawokota South, Yusuf Nsibambi, has formally joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM) after crossing from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

After being officially introduced, he declared that he is eager and ready to work with the ruling party for national development.

Speaker Among welcomed Nsibambi into the party, praising his recognition of the NRM’s role in safeguarding and advancing Uganda’s achievements.

“We appreciate your decision to join the movement dedicated to strengthening our nation,” she said. According to Nsibambi, his decision was influenced by what he observed during his time in parliament and his desire to be part of the team looking after Ugandans’ interests.

In recent weeks, Nsibambi also led a delegation of opposition legislators to State House, Entebbe, where they met President Yoweri Museveni in discussions aimed at easing post-election political tensions, promoting peace and reconciliation, and addressing national concerns such as the fate of political detainees.