Kampala police commanders sacked amid rising crime fears

The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba, has dismissed several senior Kampala police officers, including the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, following a rise in criminal activities in the region.

The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba, announced the immediate dismissal of Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Commissioner Richard Ecega.

He has been replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ezekiel Emitu, who was previously the commandant of the Police Training School in Kabalye, Masindi District.

In addition, Ecega’s deputy, Assistant Commissioner Gerald Twishimye, Senior Superintendent of Police Ben Kasozi, who headed crime intelligence within the Kampala Metropolitan Area, and Old Kampala Divisional Police Commander, Francis Liiga, were also sacked.

The move follows a surge in criminal activities within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, with increasing concerns over rising crime rates in the region.

The police recently acknowledged the growing worries about the situation. Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke assured the public that efforts are underway to tackle the issue.

He urged people to report crimes and utilise police hotlines to help in the fight against crime.

The recent surge in crime has been marked by attacks on pedestrians, motorists in traffic jams, and even residents in their homes.

Victims have been targeted after withdrawing money from banks or mobile agents. Criminals have used weapons such as pavers, machetes, and guns to rob victims, with some incidents resulting in serious injuries or deaths.