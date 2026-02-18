Meet the couple who got engaged at Geosteady’s concert

He went on his knees and asked for her hand in marriage

He went on his knees and asked for her hand in marriage

During Geosteady’s Blackman Live concert on Valentine’s Day, Mark Emecu proposed to Elizabeth Bondeyike on stage, creating an unforgettable moment sponsored by V&A Sherry.

Valentine’s Day happened over the weekend. As you may know, it is more than just a day; for some, it is affirmation, while for others, it is the day they make that move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday night, at the Geosteady Blackman Live in concert, Mark Emecu, one of the revelers decided to make that move.

Amidst performances, before DJ Nimrod could announce the next act to take the stage, he said that he had a bouquet and bottle of V&A Sherry to gift one lucky couple.

Ugandans being the shy type, the bubbly DJ invited one bold couple to make their way to the stage.

As many seemed to take forever to make up their minds and others sheepishly hiding from the roving camera, Eceru, walked slowly behind DJ Nimrod and Mr. Henrie, the evening’s co-host.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holding a lady’s hand, he asked for a microphone and went on to say a few non audible things, then he went on his knees and asked for her hand in marriage.

The lady, later identified as Elizabeth Bondeyike, shocked, covered her face with her palm, briefly tempting to ran off stage before coming back and giving him her hand.

“Yes Mark, forever,” she said.

Speaking about the moment, Rochart Kaweesa, the Brand Manager for V&A Sherry was proud that his brand had set the perfect opportunity for the lovebirds to commit.

Advertisement

Advertisement