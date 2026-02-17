Ziza Bafana urged to return to church

The calls followed a viral TikTok video posted last weekend in which the Pomini artist is seen playing a piano rendition of Fiona Mukasa’s Tayinza Kundekawo

Singer and rapper Ziza Bafana has been getting calls to reconnect with his roots and return to church.

The calls followed a viral TikTok video posted last weekend in which the Pomini artist is seen playing a piano rendition of Fiona Mukasa’s Tayinza Kundekawo

The video quickly gained traction, with many fans filling the comment section with emotional appeals for the musician to reconnect with his Christian roots.

One user reminisced about their shared time in church, writing: “I remember how you used to play drums at New Wine Fellowship Church while I played keys. I remember you as a guy who used to pray so much. The seed of righteousness never dies. You are His son and He is always waiting on that return.”

Evangelist Don commented, “Consider where you may have fallen off; that first love and come back to Him,” while Pastor Robert urged believers to keep praying for the singer, expressing hope that “in due time he will come back to God.”

A Musical Journey Rooted in Church

Before rising to fame in Uganda’s dancehall scene, Bafana’s musical foundation was firmly planted in church.

Born Richard Kasendwa in Masaka District, he was introduced to music through choir participation and learning instruments during church services.

Bafana has described his entry into music as a divine "setup." After being "touched by the message" at a crusade in Masaka, he joined the Good News Church led by Pastor Beatrice Wasa.

He credits this period with providing him his professional foundation, as the pastor arranged for him to take lessons in musical instruments.

He became a professional keyboard player, rhythm guitarist, and drummer during his time in the church. He he was a minister in the church and even considered starting his own church in his village at one point.

Before he became a dancehall icon, Bafana was a prolific gospel singer. His first professional recording was a gospel song titled "Ayamba."

He has stated in interviews that he recorded over 70 gospel songs early in his career and worked with veteran gospel artists like Kirwana Africa.

However, he later transitioned into secular music, explaining in past interviews that friends encouraged him to pursue dancehall, believing his voice and style were better suited to the genre.

