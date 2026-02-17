Legacy Corporate Games Uganda officially launched

The Legacy Corporate Games have officially launched in Uganda, aiming to bring organizations together through sports, promote wellness, and strengthen workplace culture across various industries.

The initiative was introduced at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, where corporate leaders, partners, and stakeholders gathered to unveil a structured sporting platform aimed at bringing organizations together through competition, wellness engagement, and industry networking.

Thomas Bamuuteze, Chairman of Legacy Corporate Games Uganda, spoke at the launch, describing the initiative as a significant step in strengthening corporate engagement in the country.

"The Legacy Corporate Games are about redefining how organizations in Uganda think about people, performance, and wellbeing. We are building a national platform that brings corporate institutions together through sport, strengthens workplace culture, and promotes healthier, more productive workforces."

The Games aim to position corporate sport as a key driver of organizational performance, encouraging companies to invest in employee health while fostering stronger relationships across industries.

Organizations from sectors including finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and public service will participate in a variety of sporting disciplines, while also benefiting from networking and engagement opportunities.

Organizers also aim to influence long-term changes in workplace culture and contribute to national health outcomes through structured corporate participation.

"We want to see sport become part of workplace culture. When organizations prioritize wellness and teamwork, they build stronger institutions and a stronger nation," Mr. Bamuuteze added.

The launch marked the beginning of corporate registration and preparations for the inaugural season. Corporate teams across Uganda can register for the Games at a fee of UGX 5 million per organization, with an optional corporate networking dinner priced at UGX 1 million.

Legacy Corporate Games Uganda aims to establish itself as a leading corporate sports initiative in the region, promoting teamwork, wellness, and professional connections across Uganda’s workforce.

