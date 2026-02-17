Advertisement

Police deny collusion in Shs 80million theft case

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 16:08 - 17 February 2026
Racheal Kawala spoke about Frankline Kasimire's case
In a press statement issued after a video of the complainant went viral on TikTok, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the claims of bribery and compromise against police officers were not supported by evidence. 
The Uganda Police Force has dismissed as “baseless and unsubstantiated” allegations that officers at Kasangati Police Station colluded with suspects in the reported theft of Shs 80 million from a resident.

She clarified that due process had been followed after the matter was reported and that the case was simply not sanctioned by the DPP leading to the release of the main suspect.

The clarification follows an emotional video in which one Frankline Kasimire took to TikTok and accused the police of conniving with the suspects.

In the widely shared clip, she alleged that the suspect, one Christine Nagasha, with whom they had lived together for some time, was “planted” in her home as a spy and was used to steal the Shs 80million.

She said she had obtained the money after selling her rental houses which she built following years of saving.

However, Kasimire says when she reported the matter to authorities, officers at Kasangati Police Station were bribed to release Nagasha.

The Police mouthpiece in a statement however, dispelled the claims against the Kasangati officers.

“We wish to clarify that the allegations against the police officers are baseless and unsubstantiated,” Kawala said.

She clarified that the two women had been staying together at Kasimire’s home from 18 January 2026 prior to the alleged incident, and that when the theft happened, a case file was opened and the suspect arrested. 

“The file was forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for legal advice. However, the preferred charge of theft was not sanctioned, leading to the suspect’s release on bond pending completion of investigations,” Kawala said.

She urged the public to rely on verified information rather than claims circulating on social media, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring that justice is pursued through lawful and professional procedures as investigations continue.

