Inside Uganda, UAE visa-free deal

Uganda has announced a visa-free entry policy for nationals of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) holding diplomatic, special, ordinary, or service passports. The new development, which took effect on February 10, 2026, allows UAE nationals to stay in Uganda for up to 90 days without the need for a visa.

The announcement follows a bilateral agreement between Uganda and the UAE, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and official relations. The agreement facilitates smoother travel and promotes greater cooperation between the two countries.

Simon Peter Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, confirmed the move, stating that it reflects the growing partnership between the two nations. "The Ministry remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel while upholding national security and immigration standards," Mundeyi said.