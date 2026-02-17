Advertisement

Inside Uganda, UAE visa-free deal

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:11 - 17 February 2026
Simon Mundeyi, the spokesperson for the Ministry
Uganda has granted UAE nationals holding diplomatic and service passports visa-free entry for stays of up to 90 days, effective from February 10, 2026, to strengthen bilateral relations.
Advertisement

Uganda has announced a visa-free entry policy for nationals of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) holding diplomatic, special, ordinary, or service passports. The new development, which took effect on February 10, 2026, allows UAE nationals to stay in Uganda for up to 90 days without the need for a visa.

Advertisement

The announcement follows a bilateral agreement between Uganda and the UAE, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and official relations. The agreement facilitates smoother travel and promotes greater cooperation between the two countries.

Simon Peter Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, confirmed the move, stating that it reflects the growing partnership between the two nations. "The Ministry remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel while upholding national security and immigration standards," Mundeyi said.

However, the visa exemption does not apply to holders of ordinary Ugandan passports. These individuals are still required to follow the usual visa application procedures when travelling to the UAE.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
2025–26 Champions League: pick your favorites in the play-offs!
Sports
17.02.2026
2025–26 Champions League: pick your favorites in the play-offs!
Ziza Bafana urged to return to church
Entertainment
17.02.2026
Ziza Bafana urged to return to church
Legacy Corporate Games Uganda officially launched
Sports
17.02.2026
Legacy Corporate Games Uganda officially launched
Why Uganda Airlines has resumed operations at JKIA
Business
17.02.2026
Why Uganda Airlines has resumed operations at JKIA
Inside Uganda, UAE visa-free deal
News
17.02.2026
Inside Uganda, UAE visa-free deal
Police deny collusion in Shs 80million theft case
News
17.02.2026
Police deny collusion in Shs 80million theft case