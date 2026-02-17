Advertisement

Why Uganda Airlines has resumed operations at JKIA

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:21 - 17 February 2026
Uganda Airlines Airbus A330
Uganda Airlines has resumed full flight operations at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after a successful resolution of a recent labour dispute.
Uganda Airlines has announced the resumption of full flight operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, following the resolution of a recent labour dispute.

The airline confirmed that services are returning to normal as of today.

The resumption of operations follows a collaborative mediation process involving the Ministry of Transport – Kenya, the Ministry of Labour – Kenya, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), and the Kenya Airports Workers Union.

These efforts have successfully addressed the issues that led to the disruption.

While the airline expects a full stabilisation of services within the next 24 hours, teams are working hard to restore all inbound and outbound flights to their regular schedules.

Uganda Airlines expressed regret for any inconveniences caused during the disruption, thanking passengers for their patience and understanding during the process.

For further updates, passengers can contact the airline’s Global Call Center at +256 200 406 400 or email reservations@ugandairlines.com.

Uganda Airlines reassured its customers that it is committed to quickly returning to its regular flight schedule.

