Chameleone undergoes surgery after ‘rapid loss of eyesight’

Chameleone smiled broadly despite a large medicated eye patch covering his right eye.

Chameleone revealed he had been rapidly losing his sight on the right side, prompting the intervention.

Jose Chameleone has announced he successfully underwent eye surgery after rapidly losing vision in his right eye.

The legendary artist posted an image from his recovery bed to express gratitude to God and his medical team.

“I thank you Lord for another great morning!! I thank Dr Ludovica Tindebwa and the entire Kampala Eye Lasik Hospital team for my eye surgery and your hospitality,” he wrote.

Based in Kisementi, Kampala Eye & Lasik Hospital specialises in advanced eye treatments.

The operation — performed by Dr Ludovica Tindebwa and her team — aimed to preserve his vision and prevent further deterioration.

The musician sought divine healing and thanked fans for their support during this health challenge.

This latest bout of medical issues comes amid ongoing health struggles for the veteran artist.

Months back, Chameleone’s fitness has been a public concern; he was hospitalised overseas following complications linked to acute pancreatitis, a serious inflammation of the pancreas that necessitated prolonged treatment in the United States.

His son publicly spoke about the condition, stating his father had battled the illness and warning about the risks of alcohol-related health damage, which reportedly contributed to his hospital stay.