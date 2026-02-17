Soul, R&B comes to life at Strictly Soul lovers edition

It is songs like these that have made Strictly Soul one of the most popular gatherings on the Kampala party calendar.

There is something about music which has turned twenty years old. It is powerful, surreal, and in more ways has the power to stop and rewind time.

For instance, when Ginuwine’s 1997 hit - Same Ol G, a soundtrack from the film Dr Dolittle, plays, there’s a sense of nostalgia. The song may not be a classic as much, but in that moment, it reminds you of what, where and who you used to hang with when it was released.

Strategically curated, the shows have, over the editions, followed holidays such as Good Friday, Independence Day eve, the Christmas weekend, and the like.

Powered by Johnnie Walker Blonde and curated by Sese Nation, this particular edition, hosted on Valentine’s Day eve, was a mixed bag, celebrating some of the love ballads that defined the 1990s and 2000s, but still saved time to celebrate local artists who have serenaded lovers through the years.

Thus, it wasn’t alien finding Maurice Kirya’s Never Been Loved, Herbert Ssensamba’s Away - one of the best Ugandan RnB songs out there, and of course, the current, such as Joshua Baraka’s This Time on the playlist.

There was a special case of many who came for the music and dance, but ended up sitting to enjoy the whisky- thanks to the delicious Johnnie Walker Blonde cocktails, and bottle serves at a very friendly price.

Celebrated bartender, Jane D’Apio, was at the helm, crafting different cocktails, mainly the sweet ones, because Ugandans have such a sweet tooth. From experimenting with neat serves to asking which foods can pair best with their cocktails, there was proof that Ugandans have started taking their whisky game seriously.

“Our partnership with Strictly Soul is about celebrating moments that move people, much like a great song, a great whisky has the power to transport you,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager.

“With Johnnie Walker Blonde, we wanted to complement the nostalgia of timeless R&B classics and the pride of homegrown hits from artists like Maurice Kirya, Joshua Baraka, and many others. We sought to create an experience that feels both familiar and refreshingly modern. Seeing guests connect over expertly crafted cocktails while singing along to the soundtrack of their youth is exactly what the Blonde spirit represents, vibrant, sociable and always moving forward,” she added.

The DJs, mainly from Sese Nation, understood their assignment, picking from a wide range of Soul songs - from those we have lost, such as Dangelo, Static Major, to Angie Stone, but also not forgetting that Soul is so unique that many people may not fully appreciate it. They knew when to balance it with RnB and at times Pop.

From top socialites to CEOs, the floor was a mixed bag of different backgrounds, most of whom were united by the music they love. They sang in unison, and where it required them to dance, they did so with passion.

Since the next day was Valentine’s Day, the night was young, even when morning was in sight. People continued flocking to the venue even past midnight, when the man of Strictly Soul - DJ Akio - took to the stage, this time not to play, but interact with his audience.

