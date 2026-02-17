Royco gives back to Muslims as Ramadan kicks off 

The session brought together members of the Muslim community for reflection and spiritual preparation before the start of the fasting period.

Ahead of the commencement of Ramadan this Wednesday, Royco has launched its 2026 Ramadan engagements with a Darasa session held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The session brought together members of the Muslim community for reflection and spiritual preparation before the start of the fasting period.

While the company participated in Ramadan activities last year, this time it opted to begin with a religious learning session, placing emphasis on spiritual grounding before community Iftars and other gatherings.

Sheikat Nakanwangi Mastulah

During the session, Sheikh Jamada Katangawuzi urged Muslims to use Ramadan as a period of personal accountability and change.

“God gave us this season of Ramadan for us to renew ourselves,” he said. He encouraged believers to “take out a mirror and put it in front of ourselves”, explaining that some wrong actions may have been normalised over time.

“If you have been backbiting others, now it is time to backbite yourself,” he added, stressing that Ramadan should bring about visible change in character and behaviour.

Imaam Ahmad Kyeyune

Imaam Ahmad Kyeyune spoke about the spiritual weight of sin and the opportunity Ramadan presents to seek forgiveness.

He said Allah elevated the month and placed many acts of worship within it so that believers may have their sins forgiven and attain Jannah.

“Sin is heavy and this month accords us the opportunity to lessen it,” he said. “Let us get a little hungry and thirsty so that Allah can lighten our burden.” He also thanked Royco for organising the Darasa, noting that not many companies create such platforms.

Grace Nandawula, CSP Manager at Royco

Grace Nandawula, CSP Manager at Royco, said starting with Darasa was a deliberate decision. She noted that Ramadan begins with intention and reflection, and that the company sought to acknowledge that aspect of the holy month before moving into other engagements.

“Ramadan begins with intention. By starting with Darasa, we are acknowledging the importance of preparation, knowledge, and reflection that defines this sacred month. Our commitment is to walk alongside the community from the very beginning of this journey.” she said.

Royco’s Ramadan activities are expected to continue throughout the fasting period, including community Iftars and regional engagements.

Each tin carries a tag where buyers can indicate the mosque they would like Royco to visit and support. Customers are also invited to donate any amount of money.