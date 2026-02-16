Geosteady headlines unforgettable night of love and music in Kampala

When Geosteady took to the stage, the crowd turned to musicians, lip syncing to hit songs such as Sembera, Same way, Soulmate, and Nze Naawe, among others.

'…Sembera Maama…. Yanguwa Lola…' lovebirds at Sheraton Kampala Hotel gardens chorused as they joined the rest of the world in the celebrations of Cupid’s Day. Known for his love ballads, singer Geosteady Blackman’s melodic voice set the tone for the biggest Valentine’s Day concert in the country, that was powered by V&A, Uganda’s Favourite Sherry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By 5 pm, lovers were walking in hand in hand, and capturing the moments at V&A’s photobooth. They started securing the best spots and front row seats awaiting a line-up of singers like Juliana Kanyomozi, Mariam Ndagire Irene Ntale, Lydia Jasmine, Fik Fameica and Fefe Busi, among others who were all on the cards for the big show.

Uganda’s Favourite Sherry V&A ensured that with every love ballad, there was a perfect serve of the liqueur in both its neat and Vangria forms to escort the melodies and soundtracks of love from the artists.

“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of the love that is shared amongst ourselves. As V&A, we partnered with Geosteady, a musician whose music is renowned for special intimate moments, to give our consumers a unique Cupid’s Day experience,” said Rochart Kaweesa, the Brand Manager for V&A.

“Today, we celebrated love with our consumers in moments that are special to them,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Geosteady took to the stage, the crowd turned to musicians, lip syncing to hit songs such as Sembera, Same way, Soulmate, and Nze Naawe, among others.

While the songster performed, a gentleman took to the stage and proposed to the sherry of his life, a scene that froze and choked the crowd with emotion as the moment was sealed with a V&A bouquet and prize of a trip as content creators snapped the moment while the crowd ‘awwed’ and ululated at the love and connection that had been displayed.

As the night came to a close, everyone was exhausted in a good way, for love was celebrated, memories were made, old and new friendships had been rekindled, and the next day, they would probably be humming to a Geosteady song.

The Sherry Liqueur made sure that everyone was met where they were, and if the concert experience was not your cup of tea, there were several V&A Valentines experiences in various bars and spots around the country. Love was celebrated and shared in spots such as Afro Bar in Kasangati, Lite Cottages in Mbarara, and Drizzles Lounge in Bunga, to mention but a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement