Hope as Nakawuka road works resume 

Constructed in multiple sections – including Kisubi–Nakawuka–Nateete and Nakawuka–Kasanje–Mpigi – the project is designed to provide a key transport link bypassing the congested Masaka Road corridor.

Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has confirmed resumption of works on the long-delayed Nateete–Nakawuka road project, with earthmovers and heavy machinery now visible on site.

Responding to questions on social media about the state of the road, MoWT Spokesperson Allan Ssempeebwa shared a video showing activity along the road, particularly around Nakawuka Ssisa.

He assured the public that works are progressing alongside ongoing compensation for project-affected persons.

“Government has not abandoned its pledge on Nakawuka! Works are underway and the Ministry of Works is supervising the contractor, CCCC, on site!”

Ssempeebwa revealed that more sections would come under construction as additional land and rights of way are acquired.

According to MoWT, while work has begun, progress has been slow due to delays in land acquisition and compensation, with only about 13 per cent of the project reportedly completed so far.

Contractors have struggled to build continuous stretches because not all of the right-of-way has been handed over.

The road’s protracted delays have also stemmed largely from funding shortfalls and compensation challenges.

In mid-2025 the Ministry of Works and Transport told Parliament that numerous major road projects across the country were either suspended or significantly slowed because the government failed to release adequate funds to contractors and for land acquisition, leaving a gap of over Shs2.4 trillion.

Delays in paying contractors and settling compensation for landowners have been identified as key causes of stalled works on roads including the Nateete–Nakawuka stretch.