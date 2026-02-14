Guinness Smooth Creators Lab empowers new wave of music creators

Through the Creators Lab, Guinness Smooth continues to redefine what brand engagement looks like in Uganda’s cultural spaces.

Kampala’s creative heartbeat found a new rhythm last night as the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab transformed Paradigm into a powerful hub of music, knowledge, and fun. What unfolded was not just an event, but a defining creative moment where nightlife met learning, and talent met real opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the centre of the experience was celebrated Ugandan producer Axon, who led a deeply engaging and thought-provoking music production masterclass that went far beyond beats and melodies. Speaking to artists, producers, creatives, and industry hopefuls, Axon delivered a rare blend of technical insight, business intelligence, and lived experience, offering a blueprint for building sustainable music careers in Uganda’s evolving industry.

In a session that felt more like a creative awakening, Axon unpacked the real business of music, demystifying production, distribution, and publishing in language that resonated with both emerging and established creatives.

He broke down how music publishing works in practical terms, explaining that when a song appears in a film or documentary, it becomes a publishing asset that benefits both the songwriter and producer. He emphasised the importance of formal structures, urging creatives to register with publishing and collecting societies such as Sentric Music and BMI to protect their work and unlock long-term income streams.

Beyond the technicalities, the message was clear: talent alone is not enough. Education, structure, collaboration, and intentionality are essential. Axon challenged producers to move beyond “just vibes” and start treating music as a business, reminding them of their rightful ownership in productions and the importance of formal agreements on royalties and publishing, even when money is not immediately involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists, too, were called to higher standards of professionalism, effort, and commitment to their craft.

“Music is more than talent and vibes; it’s education, structure, and intention. If we want Ugandan music to travel the world, we must understand the business, protect our work, collaborate properly, and build systems that allow our creativity to live beyond the studio. That’s how we create music that lasts, not just music that trends,” he said

One of the most powerful moments of the night came when Axon addressed ethics in the creative industry, openly discouraging exploitation and condemning the practice of using sexual manipulation as a gateway to opportunity.

His message was firm, clear, and empowering, urging female creatives to walk away from such spaces and reaffirming that success should never come at the cost of dignity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The session also carried a deeply inspiring message about vision and focus. Sharing his journey, Axon spoke about the decision to pursue exportable music with long-term global relevance, even when pressured to localise sound for quick acceptance.

His story became a metaphor for purpose-driven creativity, the courage to stay focused on the bigger picture, regardless of noise, trends, or resistance.

As the masterclass transitioned into celebration, the energy at Paradigm shifted into full cultural expression. Performances and sets from Viana Indi, DJ Dash, and DJ Jose brought the night to life, blending education with entertainment.

The result was a seamless fusion of creativity, nightlife, and fun, a true reflection of modern Kampala’s creative spirit.

Speaking on the experience, Denise Nazzinda, Guinness Smooth Brand Manager, said, “The Creators Lab is about more than experiences; it’s about empowerment. We are intentionally creating platforms where creativity meets opportunity, where young people don’t just express themselves, but build real futures from their talent. Guinness Smooth believes in nurturingindividuality and in giving creators the space to truly make it theirs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through the Creators Lab, Guinness Smooth continues to redefine what brand engagement looks like in Uganda’s cultural spaces. More than hosting events, the brand is building platforms and spaces where young creatives don’t just gather, but grow. Where talent is given tools, not just stages.