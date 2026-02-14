Photos: Ugandan celebs doll up for Valentines

From the classic allure of scarlet silks to the bold choice of yellows and structured waistcoats, the Ugandan entertainment industry once again proved its incredible versatility

This Valentines Day weekend, the digital landscape was set alight as Ugandan celebrities, renowned for their penchant for high fashion and theatrical flair, took to social media to unveil their highly anticipated photo shoots, turning the day into a national runway.

Spice Diana

Leading the charge was the ever-glamorous Spice Diana, who looked breathtaking in a form-fitting red mini dress adorned with intricate beadwork and shimmering sequins, posing elegantly against deep red curtains.

Pia Pounds

The musical sensation Pia Pounds chose a grander stage, opting for a rooftop setting overlooking the city. She beamed while draped in a red gown with a voluminous train that spilled across the floor, surrounded by floating heart-shaped balloons and a bouquet of fresh blooms.

Martha Kay

Not to be outdone in the drama department, media personality Martha Kay pushed the boundaries with her red corset dress featuring striking, 3D branch-like embellishments, creating a silhouette that was as much a piece of modern art as it was a garment.

While many stuck to the traditional scarlet hues, some stars decided to break the mould with unique colour palettes.

Ruth Kalibbala

Ruth Kalibbala, another media personality, opted for a refreshing, sunny yellow leather jacket paired with crisp white flared trousers. Standing against a whimsical backdrop of gold and white balloons, her look was a cheerful and vibrant departure from the usual Valentine’s aesthetic.

Trivia Muhoza

Similarly, beauty queen Trivia Muhoza chose a sharp, sophisticated path that leaned into a "power dressing" vibe. She donned a tailored maroon waistcoat over a pristine white collared shirt, proving that elegance can be found in minimalist, corporate-inspired styles just as effectively as in flowing evening gowns.

Eleanor and Mathew Nabwiso

Anne Kansiime

