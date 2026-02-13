Advertisement

UEDCL announces planned power shutdown in parts of Wakiso, Kampala

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:03 - 13 February 2026
UEDCL has announced a planned power shutdown on February 14, 2025 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm affecting several areas served by the Waligo Substation to allow critical maintenance works
The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown that will affect several areas served by the Waligo Substation.

In a notice dated February 13, 2026, the power distributor said the outage is necessary to allow engineers to carry out critical maintenance works.

“UEDCL informs its esteemed customers served by the Waligo Substation that there will be a planned power shutdown on Saturday, February 14, 2025 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm,” the statement reads.

The company explained that the exercise is intended to improve service reliability and ensure safe operations at the substation.

“This shutdown is to allow our technical team to safely carry out critical maintenance works at the substation,” UEDCL added.

Areas expected to experience the interruption include Kungu, Buwate, Najjera 2, Kyanja, Magigye, Kabanyoro, Namulonge, Gayaza Town Council, Kasangati, Bukemba, Busukuma and Kitegomba. Other affected locations are Nangabo, Balita Zion Estate, Nalyamagonja, Komamboga, Kitala, Kizanyiro and parts of Kisasi.

The outage will also extend to Kesington, Waligo, Kumukaga, Cementers, Sekanyonyi, Lutete, Bumbu, Kakomera, Magere, Kazinga, Wampewo, Masooli and Zirobwe, among others.

UEDCL has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to take precautionary measures ahead of the shutdown.

“All affected customers are advised to switch off their electrical appliances until electricity supply is fully restored,” the notice states.

The company apologised for the inconvenience that may arise from the temporary interruption.

“Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” said Jonan Kiiza, the Head of Corporate and Stakeholder Affairs at UEDCL.

Planned outages are common during infrastructure upgrades, especially in fast-growing urban areas where demand for electricity continues to rise. Residents are encouraged to plan their activities accordingly during the scheduled downtime.

