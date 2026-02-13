Rapper Mun G to headline SHACK Fest this Sunday

Luga flow rapper Mun G will headline SHACK Fest this Sunday at City High Kololo as the SHACK League returns with Matchday Three of Season Three.

He confirmed his appearance through a social media post, announcing that he will perform at the Guinness-powered event.

“I’ll be coming through for SHACK Fest this Sunday. I’m looking forward to seeing you all and having a great time together,” Mun G said.

Fans can expect him to perform some of his biggest hits, including Namalayo, Ebintu, Igwe, Bintwala, Fati, Ssejusa, Atakutya Gwentya, along with several collaborations.

Sean DJ will also be part of the line-up, taking charge of the decks to keep the energy flowing between matches and performances.

The 48 Voltz Band will add a live music dimension to the event. Renowned for their engaging stage presence and dynamic sound, the band is set to deliver a performance that complements the headline act.

On the pitch, there are over 10 fixtures lined up across the matchday, all poised to shake up the 21-team table as sidesbattle for early-season momentum.

Table toppers Mbookya Warriors, one of the most senior teams in the division, will seek to maintain their dominance when they come up against Green Cave and Nkonde Kings.

Across the matchday, most teams will play two games in the regular season showcase, a scenario that could significantly impact the table standings, with sides either climbing up the rankings or slipping down.

With the Old Boys Leagues officially back after a long hiatus, Guinness continues to back the competitions that brings former students together through sport.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, the Guinness Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the SHACK League remains special because of the connections it builds.

“The SHACK League is unique in the way it brings the old boys together, not just to compete but to reconnect and strengthen their bonds. We’ve always seen full attendance at each matchday. As a brand, we’re proud to be associated with that spirit,” she said.