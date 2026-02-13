UCE results 2025: A look at key figures, performance numbers

The 2025 UCE results show increased candidature, a 99.69% qualification rate, declining absenteeism, minimal malpractice, and growing confidence in the competency-based curriculum.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, revealing higher candidature, improved performance, and declining absenteeism compared to 2024.

A total of 432,163 candidates from 3,975 examination centres registered for the examination, up from 359,417 in 2024.

This represents an increase of 72,746 candidates, or 20.2%. Of those registered, 429,949 candidates (99.5%) sat for the examination while 2,214 (0.5%) were absent, continuing a trend of improved learner retention and participation across centres.

Female candidates accounted for 227,871 (52.7%) of the candidature, while 204,292 (47.3%) were male.

USE beneficiaries totalled 154,642 (35.8%), compared to 277,521 (64.2%) non-USE candidates.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said the proportion of candidates who did not qualify for the UCE certificate dropped sharply from 1.9% in 2024 to 0.31% in 2025.

He added that 428,628 candidates, representing 99.69% of those who sat, qualified for the certificate.

“The percentage of candidates who did not qualify for the UCE certificate has declined significantly,” Odongo said.

Results for candidates who failed to meet award conditions will appear as Result 2 or Result 3 on transcripts.

Result 2 applies where a candidate missed requirements such as project scores, continuous assessment marks, or the minimum number of subjects. Result 3 indicates a candidate scored below Grade E in all subjects.

Performance is reported using achievement levels A to E under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). UNEB combines Continuous Assessment, which contributes 20%, with the End-of-Cycle examination score contributing 80% to ensure a balanced evaluation.

UNEB Chairperson Prof. Celestino Obua praised the board’s staff for enabling the successful release of the second cohort under the CBC.

He said the curriculum is “a strong, transformative curriculum, well-positioned to produce the type of Ugandans needed to drive the country’s socio-economic transformation.”

According to a UNEB study, learners trained under the CBC show stronger research skills, improved creativity, better communication, and greater critical thinking.

Cases of examination malpractice remained minimal, with only 63 incidents reported. Most occurred in Mathematics and practical papers in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, where some candidates reportedly copied experimental results supplied by teachers.

UNEB noted that mismatches between investigation designs and recorded results exposed the malpractice.

Feedback gathered from a random sample of 36,546 candidates across 118 districts showed positive perceptions of the examination.

About 96.3% said the questions were within the syllabus, 74.7% found the time adequate, and 88.2% reported that items were clearly presented.

On difficulty, 4.7% described the papers as easy, 66.4% fair, and 28.8% difficult.

The examination also catered for 708 Special Needs Education candidates, including 342 males and 366 females, compared to 743 in 2024.

The group included 27 blind candidates, 116 with low vision, 60 deaf candidates, 90 dyslexic learners, 72 physically handicapped candidates, and 343 others requiring extra time due to conditions such as sickle cell anaemia, epilepsy, or accident-related disabilities. Only four SNE candidates, representing 0.6%, were absent.

UNEB provided modified papers, Braille formats, sign language interpreters, enlarged print, support personnel, and an additional 45 minutes per paper to ensure fairness.