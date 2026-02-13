UCE 2025: Female stand out; English Geography CRE best performed subjects

Presenting the results, Dan Nokrach Odongo, the Executive Director of UNEB, revealed that candidates demonstrated higher achievement levels in the 10 compulsory subjects compared to 2024.

Education Minister, Janet Kataaha Museveni has released the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, showing improved overall performance under the competence-based curriculum.

English Language, Geography and Christian Religious Education (CRE) emerged as the best performed subjects according to the results released.

Presenting the results, Dan Nokrach Odongo, the Executive Director of Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), revealed that candidates demonstrated higher achievement levels in the 10 compulsory subjects compared to 2024.

In particular, more learners attained grades C and above in 2025, with sciences also registering significant improvement. The percentage of candidates failing to reach at least a D grade in science subjects dropped markedly.

Female candidates stood out notably in English Language and CRE, where they posted higher achievement levels than their male counterparts.

Although males slightly outnumbered females at the exceptional and outstanding levels in some other subjects, overall performance between the genders was described as very close. UNEB noted a normal distribution pattern in most subjects, with the majority of candidates attaining Grade C.

A total of 432,163 candidates from 3,975 examination centres registered for the 2025 examinations, compared to 359,417 in 2024 — an increase of 72,746 candidates, representing a 20.2 per cent rise. Of those registered, 429,949 candidates (99.5 per cent) sat the exams, while 2,214 (0.5 per cent) were absent.

The absenteeism rate continues to decline compared to 2024, when 357,120 candidates sat the examination, reflecting improved retention and participation.

Of the candidates who sat the 2025 exams, 428,628 (99.69 per cent) qualified for the UCE certificate. This strong performance marks a significant improvement from 2024, when 1.9 per cent of candidates did not qualify. In 2025, only 0.31 per cent failed to meet the requirements.

Under the competence-based curriculum, achievement levels are graded A to E and are determined through a combined assessment framework.

Continuous Assessment (CA), conducted at school level, contributes 20 per cent, while the end-of-cycle examination accounts for 80 per cent. This integrated approach, supported by statistical and psychometric analysis, is intended to ensure a balanced and holistic evaluation of learners.

Candidates who fulfilled all requirements will have their transcripts marked as Result 1. Result 2 will apply to those who did not meet specific conditions such as missing project scores, insufficient subject entries, or lack of CA scores. Result 3 indicates candidates who scored below Grade E in all subjects.