Pearl Bank, World Vision partner to restore water sources in Kamwenge

Carolyn Andama, the Head of Public Sector at Pearl Bank addressing the media at the launch of the partnership between Pearl Bank, World Vision and Vision Fund International in Kamwenge district

The initiative will utilize the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) to Kamwenge District Water Management Association (KADWAMA) loan facility to repair non-functional boreholes and other water sources across the district.

Pearl Bank Uganda (formerly PostBank Uganda), World Vision Uganda and Vision Fund International have unveiled a landmark partnership aimed at rehabilitating water infrastructure in Kamwenge District, in a move designed to expand access to safe water and strengthen community-led management systems.

Beyond infrastructure restoration, the partnership will also focus on equipping local water management committees with the skills and systems needed to ensure long-term sustainability.

Although Uganda has made strides toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation, rural communities continue to face significant challenges. According to the Uganda Water Supply Atlas, water access in Kamwenge district stands at 77 percent.

However, many communities still grapple with technical breakdowns, low water yield, and maintenance gaps that render water points unusable, forcing families to travel long distances in search of clean water.

The partners say the project will directly address these barriers by restoring critical water infrastructure, reducing time spent collecting water, and improving household health and livelihoods.

Speaking at the launch in Kamwenge, Carolyn Andama, Head of Public Sector at Pearl Bank, underscored the financial institution’s commitment to driving social impact through targeted investments.

“A functioning water source is a lifeline for any community,” Andama said. She added that Pearl Bank’s purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans, including ensuring that communities have access to clean water and infrastructure that supports education, health, and economic opportunity.

Andama further noted that the partnership aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan IV priorities on water security and rural development, emphasizing that investing in water systems lays the foundation for broader economic growth.

James Kaahwa, Program Operations Director of World Vision Uganda, highlighted the initiative’s focus on children and families. He said access to safe water is fundamental to community resilience and that the collaboration will not only restore water sources but also strengthen locally led systems to manage and maintain services sustainably.

Eng. Lamu Olweny, Commissioner for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, applauded the three institutions for supporting community-focused interventions that will improve public health and stimulate economic development.