Patrick Mweheire retires from Stanbic

Stanbic Holdings Plc has announced that Chief Executive Patrick Mweheire will retire on February 28, 2026, with Joshua Oigara set to take over the role subject to regulatory approval.

In a notice to shareholders dated February 12, 2026, the Board of Directors said Mweheire will continue serving in a senior executive role within the Standard Bank Group.

“The Board of Directors of Stanbic Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the retirement of Mr. Patrick Mweheire as Chief Executive and Director of the Company, effective 28 February 2026,” the statement reads.

Mweheire was appointed Chief Executive on March 3, 2020. The Board credited him with guiding the company through key strategic priorities and strengthening its market position.

“Mr. Mweheire provided decisive leadership in the execution of the Company’s strategic priorities. Under his stewardship, the Company delivered consistent growth and sustainable value creation, and was instrumental in building Stanbic Kenya into an enviable and well-positioned franchise within the Standard Bank Group,” the Board said.

The company thanked him for his service and wished him success in his next role.

“The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Mweheire for his exemplary leadership and contribution to the Company, and wishes him every success in his continued career within the Group,” the statement adds.

Meanwhile, the Board announced the appointment of Joshua Oigara as Chief Executive and Director, effective March 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

“The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joshua Oigara as Chief Executive and Director of Stanbic Holdings Plc, effective 1 March 2026. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals,” the notice states.

Oigara currently serves as Standard Bank Regional Chief Executive for East Africa. He oversees operations in Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ethiopia. He will take on the new role alongside his regional duties.

The Board expressed confidence in his leadership.